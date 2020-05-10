ZMINE Price Tops $0.0005 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. ZMINE has a market cap of $81,978.60 and approximately $196.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00050788 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00351482 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000970 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009549 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003953 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001087 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.