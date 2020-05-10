Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

