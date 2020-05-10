Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZNGA. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 14,722,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $906,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 807,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,295.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 58.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $12,698,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.