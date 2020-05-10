Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Barclays

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zynga from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 14,722,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 721,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,144,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zynga by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,587,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 483,941 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

