Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $6.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZNGA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 14,722,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zynga by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,587,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 483,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

