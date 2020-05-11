$0.17 EPS Expected for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Tecnoglass had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 16.42%.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 40.4% in the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 28.2% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

TGLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 102,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $192.31 million, a PE ratio of -137.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

