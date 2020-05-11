13,490 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.23. 2,037,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,589. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.