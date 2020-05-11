2,787 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 23.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.71. 6,311,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average is $149.50. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

