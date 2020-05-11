325,055 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 325,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.17% of Virgin Galactic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $48,360,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:SPCE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,067,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,820,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.