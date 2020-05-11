3,460 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Shares of FISV traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,014. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

