9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $268.82. 3,462,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.