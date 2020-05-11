9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,941 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.20. 17,313,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,220,124. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

