9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

USMV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,706 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

