9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

FTHI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,211. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

