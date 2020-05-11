9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. 162,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,740. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19.

