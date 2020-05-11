9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet stock traded up $14.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,403.26. 1,410,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,208.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,323.32. The company has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

