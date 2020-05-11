9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,296. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.60.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

