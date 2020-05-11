9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.18. 1,194,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

