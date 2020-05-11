9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $860,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.13.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,637,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133,032. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

