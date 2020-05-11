9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,659 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.48. 6,596,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,286,196. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

