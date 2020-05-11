9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $226.87. 35,157,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,608,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

