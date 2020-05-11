9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1,293.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCH traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $118.27. 12,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,464. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $138.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

