9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.07. 7,230,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,849,734. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

