9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.12. 2,490,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.