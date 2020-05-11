9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,639 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig R. Smith purchased 8,000 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $301,754.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.29. 23,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $16.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

