9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 15.5% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 63.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,042,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,309. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.79. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

