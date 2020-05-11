9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.40. 6,420,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,531,582. The firm has a market cap of $274.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

