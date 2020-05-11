AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.94 on Monday, reaching $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,203,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,606. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.