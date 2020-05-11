ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ACCO Brands traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $6.04, 861,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 727,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCO. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,809,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $18,446,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $602.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

