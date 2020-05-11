Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 515.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 84,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,528. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

