AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Up 4,700.0% in April

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ACY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. 18,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,114. AeroCentury has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

