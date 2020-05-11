Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Down 8.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) shares fell 8.3% on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $36.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Air Lease traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.73, 1,806,764 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,697,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

In related news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243 in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,697,000 after purchasing an additional 927,182 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 146.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after buying an additional 858,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $38,463,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 72.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 459,368 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its position in Air Lease by 60.0% in the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 880,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

