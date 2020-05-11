Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 886.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 153,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 138,086 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,881,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.42. The company has a market capitalization of $524.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.