Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Allstate by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Allstate by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,489,000 after buying an additional 159,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.84. 2,077,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

