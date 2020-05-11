Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AYX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.27.

Shares of AYX traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $160.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,568.00, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $4,370,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total value of $920,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,458 shares of company stock worth $66,493,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Alteryx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 2.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alteryx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

