Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $186.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.14.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

AMED stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.03. 350,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $106.65 and a 52-week high of $218.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and sold 56,716 shares worth $10,345,058. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,086,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

