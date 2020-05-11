Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.74. 2,162,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,978. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day moving average of $223.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upped their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

