Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 28.5% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) shot up 28.5% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.56, 12,209,231 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 546% from the average session volume of 1,890,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

In related news, Director Paul M. Meister purchased 353,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,128,140.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,439 shares in the company, valued at $476,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chintu Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 356,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 619,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,576. 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 270,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 131,945 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

