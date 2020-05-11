Analysts Anticipate PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Brokerages expect that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETQ. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 470,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $758.39 million, a P/E ratio of -40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

