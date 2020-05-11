Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2020 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/8/2020 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/24/2020 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Adaptive Biotechnologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2020 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2020 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ADPT traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,999. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Dobmeier sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 19,580 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $591,707.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,940 shares of company stock worth $7,598,820.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

