Analysts Set Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $63.80

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $83,810.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,749.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $48,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,188.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ambarella by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 374,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,654. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

