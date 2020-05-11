Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARES. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.09.

NYSE:ARES traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 790,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,638,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $263,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,658 shares of company stock worth $36,096,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

