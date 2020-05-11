Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at SunTrust Banks

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ashland Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 833,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,927,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 22.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 404,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 119.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 190,339 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

