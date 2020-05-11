Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at SunTrust Banks

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.
ASH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ashland Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 833,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,927,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 22.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 404,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 119.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 190,339 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
