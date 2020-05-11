Aspiriant LLC Acquires 939 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,134,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.