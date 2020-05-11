Aspiriant LLC Buys 20,687 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,137,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $43.92. 3,886,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,150. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

