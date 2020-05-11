Aspiriant LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,139,000 after acquiring an additional 385,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,281,000 after acquiring an additional 76,978 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 967,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter.

IWV traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $169.45. The company had a trading volume of 138,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,104. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $198.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

