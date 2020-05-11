Aspiriant LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,028,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,400. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.