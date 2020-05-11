Aspiriant LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,491. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

