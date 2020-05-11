Aspiriant LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $253.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.63 and its 200 day moving average is $236.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.