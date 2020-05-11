Aspiriant LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.33. 614,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,674. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.